TORONTO -- The financial sector led a broad rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index surged higher, while U.S. stock markets also soared after a positive jobs report.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 301.47 points at 15,829.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 732.39 points at 27,014.21. The S&P 500 index was up 65.95 points at 3,178.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 129.13 points at 9,744.94.

The Canadian dollar jumped more than half a cent, trading for 74.63 cents US compared with 74.03 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up US$1.57 at US$38.98 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up nearly three cents at nearly US$1.85 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$43.90 at US$1,683.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up seven cents at US$2.56 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020