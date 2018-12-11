North American stock markets surge higher in late-morning trading
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 11:56PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 12, 2018 11:59AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index surged higher in late-morning trading, fuelled by the key energy, financial, industrial and materials sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 186.15 points at 14,853.98.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 342.22 points at 24,712.46. The S&P 500 index was up 39.16 points at 2,675.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 140.03 points at 7,171.86.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.00 cents US compared with an average of 74.62 cents US on Tuesday.
The January crude contract was up 66 cents at US$52.31 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 16.9 cents at US$4.24 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,251.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.25 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- North American stock markets surge higher in late-morning trading
- Aphria signs medical marijuana supply deal with company in Paraguay
- Dollarama launching online store, delivery service in Quebec
- Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves
- Online sales, interactive displays as lottery agencies vie for customers