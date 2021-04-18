TORONTO -- North American stock markets slipped from record highs to start the trading week on broad-based losses led by the technology sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 146.90 points to 19,204.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 123.04 points at 34,077.63. The S&P 500 index was down 22.21 points at 4,163.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 137.57 points at 13,914.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.88 cents US compared with 79.98 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 24 cents at US$63.43 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 6.9 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$9.60 at US$1,770.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at nearly US$4.24 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021