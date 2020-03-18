TORONTO -- North American stock indexes plunged, crude oil prices dropped more than 20 per cent and the loonie fell to a five-year low as COVID-19 fears continued to rattle markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto closed down 963.79 points or 7.6 per cent at 11,721.42 following a temporary pause that happened earlier after market circuit breakers were tripped.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 1,388.46 points at 19,898.92. The S&P 500 index was down 131.09 points at 2,398.10, and the Nasdaq composite fell 344.94 points to 6,989.84.

The Canadian dollar lost 2.2 per cent, trading for 68.98 cents US compared with an average of 70.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract dropped to its lowest level since at least 2003 by falling US$6.50 or nearly 24 per cent to US$20.83 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 12.5 cents at US$1.60 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$47.90 at US$1,477.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 16.25 cents at US$2.15 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020