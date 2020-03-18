OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February rose 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The increase comes after a year-over-year increase of 2.4 per cent in January.

Economists had expected a reading of 2.1 per cent for February, according to a poll by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says prices rose on a year-over-year basis in seven of the eight major components it tracks, with transportation and shelter prices contributing the most to the overall increase.

Prices for household operations, furnishings and equipment fell for the fifth consecutive month, largely due to lower prices for telephone services and household durable goods.

Excluding gasoline, the annual pace of inflation for February came in at 2.0 per cent, matching the increase in December and in January.

Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.7 per cent (2.2)

Prince Edward Island: 2.2 (3.0)

Nova Scotia: 2.5 (2.6)

New Brunswick: 2.2 (2.5)

Quebec: 2.3 (2.7)

Ontario: 2.0 (2.1)

Manitoba: 2.3 (2.5)

Saskatchewan: 1.9 (2.3)

Alberta: 2.5 (3.0)

British Columbia: 2.4 (2.3)

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L.: 1.5 per cent (2.1)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.2 (3.1)

Halifax: 2.4 (2.7)

Saint John, N.B.: 2.2 (2.0)

Quebec: 2.1 (2.2)

Montreal: 2.3 (2.7)

Ottawa: 2.5 (2.6)

Toronto: 1.4 (1.6)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.6 (1.3)

Winnipeg: 2.4 (2.5)

Regina: 1.8 (2.4)

Saskatoon: 1.9 (2.1)

Edmonton: 2.5 (2.7)

Calgary: 2.3 (2.8)

Vancouver: 2.2 (2.2)

Victoria: 2.4 (2.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020