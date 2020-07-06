TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index finished higher, driven by gains in the materials, industrial and financial sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 72.92 points at 15,670.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 459.67 points at 26,287.03. The S&P 500 index was up 49.71 points at 3,179.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 226.02 points at 10,433.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents US compared with 73.72 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract slipped two cents at US$40.63 a barrel, while the August natural gas contract was up nearly 10 cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,793.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up more than two cents at US$2.77 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020.