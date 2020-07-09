TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key financial, industrial and materials sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 215.54 points at 15,413.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 498.44 points at 25,568.84. The S&P 500 index was down 49.70 points at 3,120.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 112.00 points at 10,380.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.69 cents US compared with 73.87 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down US$1.39 at US$39.51 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.82 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$18.40 at US$1,802.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$2.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2020