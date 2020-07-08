OTTAWA -- The federal deficit is projected to hit $343.2 billion this fiscal year, due in large part to massive economic aid and stimulus plans—that are on-par with Second World War level spending— that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has rolled out in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The deficit projection released Wednesday is up dramatically from the latest pre-pandemic economic update in December 2019, which pegged the deficit at $28.1 billion in 2020-21.

In addition to direct government spending, the new figures in the government’s fiscal snapshot show the negative impact the global pandemic has had on the economy.

“This spending level is on par with, but lower than the peak deficit (as a per cent of GDP) experienced by Canada during the Second World War. This is truly the challenge of our lifetime. As temporary investment measures come to an end and GDP recovers over time, deficits are expected to retreat,” reads the snapshot, in part.

In total, the federal government has spent more than $231 billion in health and safety measures as well as on direct aid to Canadians and businesses over the course of the pandemic so far.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is unveiling the revised economic picture inside the House of Commons, which is gathered for a special sitting.

During a press conference with reporters during a largely virtual “lockup,” ahead of tabling the 168-page snapshot, Morneau spoke about how this current fiscal situation is an opportunity for Canada to rebuild and reshape the economy.

“We faced an enormous shock to our system,” Morneau told reporters. “It’s hard to know where we will be in a month, two months, or six months. What we know for sure, is that if Canadians work together, we can continue on what we've seen as a month-by-month improvement of our situation, and our economic outcomes will be related to our success working together on our on our health challenges.”

He also suggested a silver lining in regards to Canada’s increased debt-to-GDP ratio. With current public debt charges at around one per cent of GDP, the cost to service the now ballooning debt is actually $4 billion lower this year than expected, given the historically low borrowing rates.

Due to the COVID-19 spending, the federal government now projects its debt-to-GDP ratio will rise to 49.1 per cent in 2020-21. In the pre-pandemic December economic update, Canada’s debt-to-GDP ratio was at 30.9 per cent and was projected to remain on track to reduce incrementally over the next few years.

SHARPEST DROP SINCE GREAT DEPRESSION

The government is emphasizing the “challenge of a generation” that the COVID-19 pandemic is posing, and noted the serious and ongoing impacts. Over the last few months, federal job numbers have already showed 5.5 million Canadians are either out of work, or have lost wages; and a growing list of businesses are set to shutter their doors permanently.

Citing economists, in the snapshot the government says the overall economy is expected to contract by 6.8 per cent in 2020, which is its sharpest drop since the Great Depression, before rebounding by 5.5 per cent in 2021.

All of this is contingent on how the ongoing health crisis is managed, the government notes throughout the snapshot, emphasizing the economy’s health is largely in the hands of Canadians’ efforts to stave off a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

The snapshot also includes several scenarios for future economic outlooks, depending on what happens with the pandemic, from a gradual but uneven recovery to a virus resurgence scenario which would result in a “deeper and longer-lasting negative impact on the economy.”

Speaking to reporters in advance of the revised economic picture being made public, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the situation would have been much worse had the federal government not brought in massive aid measures.

“When the pandemic first hit, a lot of people lost their jobs overnight. They didn't know how they were going to feed their families, or pay their bills. Faced with this unprecedented challenge our government had two options: We could sit back and let Canadians fend for themselves... or we could swiftly and substantially choose to support Canadians. We chose to support Canadians,” Trudeau said.

MORE THAN $230 BILLION SPENT

The report — which is not a federal budget or a fiscal update — shows that, since March, the federal government has spent more than $231 billion on health and safety measures as well as direct aid to Canadians and businesses.

Though, the government cautioned in the document that the cost estimates for many of the aid programs have been “difficult to establish, given that they are brand new programs, launched in a highly volatile economic environment,” and said further updates will come as the data comes in.

Of that figure, $19.8 billion is considered spending for health and safety measures, and includes the $14 billion earmarked to go to the provinces and territories for their “safe restart” plans. The direct support totals $212.2 billion and includes the suite of emergency response aid programs, as well as the support for local community organizations on the front lines of delivering key services to Canadians.

It also details the cost of a range of non-COVID-19 policy actions taken by the federal government since the 2019 economic update, which in total for the 2020-21 fiscal year amounts to just over $9 billion.

The government says the pandemic aid spending — on everything from support for seniors and farmers, to stocking up on personal protective equipment and vaccine development — is “the most comprehensive and substantial peacetime investment in Canada’s history.”

The biggest-ticket items to date, which the government said could still evolve over time, include:

The $2,000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit that nearly 8.2 million Canadians have applied for, totalling $53.5 in aid payments;

The 75-per-cent emergency wage subsidy, which has seen 252,370 unique applicants and $18.1 billion spent;

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit, which provides $1,250 a month to most eligible students, more to those with dependents. To date $1.4 billion has been paid out to more than 600,000 applicants; and

The Canada Emergency Business Account, which offers businesses loans of up to $40,000. According to the new figures, 688,000 applicants have received these loans, totaling $27.4 billion.

As well, in an effort to buoy businesses big and small, in addition to the direct spending offered, the federal government has made available $600 billion in liquidity and government-guaranteed loans which Morneau has said he hopes will bridge key job creators in this country to better times. This included $85 billion in tax and customs duty payment deferrals, to help companies free up some of their funding for other expenses.

In his Commons remarks, he notes that nearly nine out of every 10 dollars in COVID-19 aid delivered to Canadians and businesses is financed by the federal government.

The snapshot also looks at how Canada’s economic response compares to that of other countries, and outlines the plummet that consumer confidence and mobility trends have taken over the last four months.

OPPOSITION CALLED FOR UPDATE

The overall economic numbers are the first offered by the federal government since the December 2019 update, which was the only one since the Liberal formed a minority government in the last election.

They are limited to the current picture within this fiscal year, ending March 31, 2021, given further predictions could be inaccurate given the ongoing volatility, according to the government.

The 2020 federal budget date was scheduled to be March 30, but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic surging at the time.

Today’s snapshot comes after opposition parties and economists called for a more robust fiscal update, which the government is now saying should come in the fall.

Already, the Conservatives and New Democrats have spelled out what they expected to see from the economic report card. While the NDP wanted to see a plan for continuing to support those disproportionately impacted by the economic downturn, the Conservatives called for a clear path out of the red, which is now likely to be a years-long endeavour.

The fiscal snapshot includes a chapter on the government’s debt-management strategy, but given the limited time frame the document covers, there is no plan to return to balance included.

Opposition parties are set to speak to the latest figures later Wednesday.