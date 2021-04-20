Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
One of Ontario's top scientific advisers says he considered quitting after latest COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19 deaths are accelerating, WHO warns, as world records most cases ever in a single week
Ontario, Alberta follow Manitoba, B.C. in giving AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 and up
Toddler becomes youngest person to die of COVID-19 in B.C.
EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of one-shot COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario, Alberta follow Manitoba, B.C. in giving AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 and up
U.S. warns against travel to 80 per cent of world due to coronavirus
Disinfecting surfaces to prevent COVID-19 often all for show, CDC advises
Federal government expecting 1M vaccine doses this week after Moderna delays delivery
Why you shouldn't ask people how they got their COVID-19 shot before you
Six people in Vaughan, Ont. injected with saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine
B.C. will soon restrict non-essential travel outside of health regions, put up signs on Alberta border
Filing 2020 taxes late could lead to months of delays for COVID-19 financial aid, says CRA
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada