North American stock markets continue broad-based rally; commodities weaker
North American markets enjoyed a broad-based rally Friday, bolstered by two encouraging U.S. inflation reports earlier in the week and a lack of any other major economic news on the day to offset them.
With a near-total absence of market-moving events on what was a quiet day heading into a summer weekend, the S&P/TSX composite index still gained 187.93 points to close at 20,179.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 424.38 points at 33,761.05. The S&P 500 index closed up 72.88 points at 4,280.15, while the Nasdaq composite gained 267.28 points to close at 13,047.19.
“There has hardly been any news today, so this seems to be primarily momentum trading,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. “The TSX has had a very good week, the U.S. market has had a very good week, and investors continue to come back into the market.”
The S&P/TSX composite has been on the upswing since the release earlier this week of U.S. consumer inflation data for the month of July. Both that report, and a subsequent one on U.S. wholesale inflation, showed month-over-month declines in the inflation rate and investors appear to be taking that as an indication that the most significant increases in the cost of living have already peaked.
In fact, Cieszynski said equities markets appear to now be banking on the premise that central banks are poised to slow or halt interest rate increases entirely. He said that's somewhat odd, given that inflation remains far above central banks' target rate and central bankers themselves haven't made any public comments indicating they are willing to ease off their efforts to slow down the overheated economy.
“So in many ways this rally seems to have taken on a life of its own. Even when we have negative news, the markets don't seem to respond to that at all,” Cieszynski said. “It just seems to be a relief rally that continues to extend.”
While equity markets were full speed ahead on Friday, there was some weakness on the commodities side. The September crude contract was down US$2.25 at US$92.09 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$8.77.
The S&P/TSX's relatively high weighting of energy stocks is the main reason the index lagged somewhat behind U.S. markets Friday, Cieszynski said, although even the Canadian energy sector managed to end the day in modest positive territory against the backdrop of the broader-based rally.
The December gold contract was up $8.30 at US$1,815.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was down almost four cents at US$3.67 a pound.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 78.41 cents US on Thursday.
While Friday was relatively uneventful, next week is expected to be a busy one with retail numbers expected from Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and China, Cieszynski. Earnings from major U.S. retailers including Walmart and Home Depot are also expected.
July housing market reports for both Canada and the U.S. are also set to be released next week.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release its July inflation report for this country onAug. 16 ahead of the Bank of Canada's next rate decision set for Sept. 7. Analysts believe the Bank of Canada will then be deciding between a half of a percentage point hike or a three quarters of a percentage point hike.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years
With inflation rising at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the cost of everything from food to gas has skyrocketed. Canadians across the country are feeling squeezed, but big families with multiple children are at times shouldering much of the higher costs — and changing demographics and consumer patterns have left some of them more exposed to inflation than in previous generations.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Rising cost of living taking toll on Canadians living off disability benefits
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Savings are slowly dripping away as deposit interest lags far behind inflation
The savings accounts of Canadians have sprung a leak. As inflation tops eight per cent, anyone with money in the bank is seeing their savings drip away at the fastest rate on record because interest rates for savings accounts, still largely languishing at around one per cent, haven't kept up.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.