Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.
The unscheduled maintenance order on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to Germany, deepens an energy standoff between Moscow and Brussels which has already helped send inflation surging in the region and raised the risk of rationing and recession.
Gazprom said the three-day shutdown was because the pipeline's only remaining gas compressor requires maintenance, yet the move will bring further disruption particularly for Germany, which depends largely on deliveries from Moscow to power its industry.
"We are monitoring the situation closely with the Federal Network Agency," a spokesperson for Germany's economy ministry said.
The shutdown, to run from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, follows a 10-day scheduled annual maintenance that took place in July, and raised fears over whether Russia would resume supplies, which have been reduced since mid-June.
Germany has already had to give Uniper - its largest importer of Russian gas and the highest-profile corporate victim of Europe's energy crisis so far - a 15 billion euro (US$15.1 billion) bailout after Russia drastically cut flows, forcing it to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices.
The broader Germany economic impact was highlighted in producer price data on Friday, which in July saw their highest ever increases, both year-on-year and month-on-month, as energy costs skyrocket.
The Nord Stream pipeline had already been running at just a fifth of its capacity, stoking fears that Russia could halt flows completely heading into the winter heating season and make it more difficult to fill up storage facilities.
Before Gazprom announced the shutdown, gas prices in Europe remained close to five-month highs, while U.S. gas prices NGc1 reversed course and were up 1.2% after the news.
GERMAN DEPENDENCE
Germany has made targeted efforts to fill up its storage facilities to prepare for winter with levels standing at 78.19% as of Aug. 17, slightly more than the 75.89% for the European Union as a whole.
After maintenance is complete, and "in the absence of technical malfunctions," flows of 33 million cubic meters (mcm) a day - in line with current volumes - will resume, Gazprom said.
This would still be just 20% of Nord Stream's full capacity of 167 mcm daily.
Gazprom said maintenance work at the remaining Trent 60 gas compressor station would be carried out together with Siemens Energy. The Russian group has previously blamed faulty or delayed equipment for lower flows. Germany says this is a pretext to hurt its economy.
Siemens, which is in charge of maintaining the Nord Stream 1 turbines, declined to comment.
One of the Nord Stream 1 turbines is currently stuck in Germany after undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany has said it could be transported any day but Moscow keeps saying that sanctions imposed by Canada, the European Union and Britain prevented the equipment from being shipped back to Russia.
Earlier, senior German politicians from governing parties rejected suggestions that gas shortages could be alleviated by allowing the suspended Nord Stream 2 pipeline to go into service, something the Kremlin has suggested as a solution.
"I strongly suggest we spare ourselves the humiliation of always asking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin for something that we're not going to get," said Kevin Kuehnert, number two official in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats.
"The dependence on him has to end for once and all," he added in an interview with website t-online.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.
Millennial Money: A scarcity money mindset can cost you
Factors beyond your control, like inflation or supply chain shortages, can limit your access to the things you need and make it harder to achieve your financial goals.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.