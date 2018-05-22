New York Stock Exchange names first female leader
The New York Stock Exchange has named its first female leader in the history of the 226-year-old exchange. Stacey Cunningham will become the 67th president. (NYSE/Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 7:34AM EDT
NEW YORK -- The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman.
Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.
Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday.
Current NYSE President Thomas Farley, is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.
The historically male-dominated financial industry has grappled with its own issues tied to the .MeToo movement.
Last month it was announced that the "Fearless Girl" statue, which has become a global symbol of female business prowess, will be moved from her spot staring down Wall Street's bronze "Charging Bull" to a new home facing the New York Stock Exchange.
Introducing the new President of The NYSE. From floor trader to COO, and now to the woman in charge: https://t.co/eQD18OTbmp pic.twitter.com/FvBRmZf27J— NYSE (@NYSE) May 22, 2018
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada looking to lure private capital to poor nations in G7 meetings
- Asian markets mostly lower after Wall Street gains
- New York Stock Exchange names first female leader
- Knowledge House executives to be sentenced for share price manipulation
- Notley to skip premiers conference so she can focus on pipeline deal