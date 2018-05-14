Aurora Cannabis to buy MedReleaf in all-stock deal worth $3.2 billion
Neil Closner, MedReleaf, chief executive officer poses for photographs at the growing facility in Markham, Ont., on Thursday, January 7, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 7:20AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 7:53AM EDT
TORONTO -- Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a friendly deal to acquire MedReleaf Corp. in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion, creating a company capable of producing more than 570,000 kilograms of marijuana per year.
Current shareholders of Aurora would own 61 per cent of the combined company and MedReleaf shareholders would own about 39 per cent.
The deal implies a price of $29.44 per MedReleaf common share, 18 per cent above the Friday closing price of $24.90.
The companies will have nine production facilities in Canada and two in Denmark and distribution agreements with Alcanna liquor stores in Alberta, SAQ provincial liquor stores in Quebec, Pharmasave and Shoppers Drug Mart.
The boards of both companies have approved the transaction but the deal requires approval by at least two-thirds of MedReleaf shareholders and a simple majority of Aurora shareholders.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- DHX Media to cut its debt load with money from Sony-Peanuts deal: CEO
- TREB letter blasts Ontario Real Estate Association over negative portrait of market
- Global stocks mixed as Trump softens tone on trade
- Aurora Cannabis to buy MedReleaf in all-stock deal worth $3.2 billion
- Sony buying stake in Peanuts