

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - It seems Netflix is considering creating a production hub in Toronto.

Asked whether the video streaming giant is interested in setting up shop in the city, Mayor John Tory suggested to The Canadian Press it's a strong possibility.

Tory says they've been in active discussions about wanting to create one of their hubs here.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company has production facilities in Los Angeles and recently announced new production hubs for Madrid and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tory says he met with Netflix representatives in Los Angeles last March as part of his annual trip to the city to speak with film and TV studios about their working relationship with Toronto.

He hopes to speak with Netflix again early this year and also meet with company representatives when he returns to L-A in February or March.

Netflix isn't commenting on what Tory said.

In September 2017, the company pledged to spend $500 million over five years to fund Canadian productions, a number it recently said it will exceed.

Netflix has already shot film and TV productions in Toronto as well as other Canadian cities, including Vancouver.

Because it's a foreign digital@ company, it isn't required to collect or remit federal or provincial sales tax.

So far Netflix also hasn't fallen under federal regulations that require the country's broadcasting companies to pay into the Canada Media Fund for the creation of homegrown programming.