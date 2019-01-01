

CTVNews.ca Staff





The team behind the popular Netflix show “Stranger Things” used the final moments of 2018 to build anticipation for episodes of the series to be released in 2019.

A new teaser video for the show’s third season was released just before midnight EST.

Most of the teaser consists of actual footage of the “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” telecast that counted down to the end of 1984, interspersed with brief, mysterious interruptions – including one that distorts the screen just as midnight arrives on the broadcast.

“Stranger Things” fans have been hard at work attempting to crack some of the cryptic clues contained in the nearly four-minute-long video. In one of the more obvious hints, the phrase “One summer can change everything” lingers on the screen for several seconds.

The teaser also contains a commercial for the Starcourt Mall, a setting which is expected to play a major role in the upcoming season.

The third season of “Stranger Things” will be set in the summer of 1985. It will be released July 4.