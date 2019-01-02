

CTVNews.ca Staff





The viral “Bird Box” challenge has prompted Netflix to issue a warning, telling fans of the hit movie not to hurt themselves and end up in the hospital.

The horror film, starring Sandra Bullock, is about a world plunged into chaos after the arrival of a mysterious killer entity which forces people to wear blindfolds in attempts to survive.

The movie has sparked the viral “Bird Box” challenge, which tasks people to blindfold themselves just like characters in the movie.

Several hashtags involving the challenge have been trending online for the past several days with people posting photos and videos of themselves moving around rooms or getting from one location to another while blindfolded.

While most of the posts have been harmless, the challenge could be recipe for disaster.

Some videos have shown people walking on busy sidewalks, bumping into furniture and falling down subway stairs. One video even shows a blindfolded toddler bumping into a wall.

When your husband finishes watching Bird box and is listening for the birds #BirdBoxNetflix #birdboxchallenge pic.twitter.com/i4CldWpeI6 — golden_gabby99 (@gabriela_vences) December 25, 2018

So on Wednesday, the Netflix U.S. Twitter account posted a warning to people who may want to try the challenge.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” the post read. “We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

Some people jokingly responded to Netflix’s warning. One of the responses referenced Marvel’s blind superhero Daredevil — whose eponymous show was recently cancelled after three seasons on Netflix.