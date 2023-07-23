Musk says Twitter to change logo to 'X' from the bird, changes could come as early as Monday
Elon Musk said Sunday that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an "X" from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year.
In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after 12 a.m. ET, Twitter's owner said that he's looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday.
"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk wrote on his account.
The change isn't surprising given Musk's long history with the name "X," says Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce. The billionaire Tesla CEO tweeted last October that "buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."
Musk's rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is commonly known as SpaceX. And in 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.
"Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X," Musk tweeted Sunday.
But the change on Twitter was met with sharp criticism on the social media platform.
The change will be very confusing to a huge chunk of the Twitter's audience, which has been already souring on the social platform given a slew of other major changes Musk has made, Adamson said.
"They won't get it," he said. "It's a fitting end to a phenomenal unwinding of an iconic brand and business."
Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that met with sharp criticism that it could drive away more advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.
The higher tweet-viewing threshold is part of an $8-per-month subscription service that Musk rolled out earlier this year in an attempt to boost Twitter revenue. Revenue has dropped sharply since Musk took over the company and laid off roughly three-fourths of the workforce to slash costs and avoid bankruptcy.
In May, Musk hired longtime NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's CEO.
Luring advertisers is essential for Musk and Twitter after many fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing damage to their brands in the enveloping chaos. Advertisers have cut back on spending partly because of changes Musk has made that has allowed for more hateful content to flourish and that has offended a wider part of the platform's audience.
Musk said in late April that advertisers had returned, but provided no specifics.
Musk's move to change Twitter's logo to an "X" also comes as Twitter faces new competition from Meta's new app, Threads, launched earlier this month. It has been seen as an alternative for those who have been upset with Twitter.
Threads is being billed as a text-based version of Meta's photo-sharing app Instagram that the company has said offers "a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations."
In the first five days of its launch, 100 million people had signed up for Threads, according to a post on Threads by Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.
opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?
If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew.