DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- The federal government will soon start taking applications for funding to help the Canadian fish and seafood sector cope with the impacts of COVID-19.

The pandemic has been a financial strain for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the sector, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a news release on Wednesday.

In response, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said boosting Canada's domestic seafood market is the focus of two programs.

"Obviously, fish and seafood in Canada is primarily an export market, but we knew that was going to change significantly with COVID-19," she said in an interview.

Demand in Asian markets started dropping in January, while reductions in business from cruise ships and restaurants also affected sales, Jordan said, adding it's taking a long time for demand to rebound.

Given those challenges, Jordan said Canadians should consider the importance of the seafood industry when buying food.

"You're supporting local, coastal communities and independent fishermen in a lot of cases."

The $62.5 million Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund aims to help fish, seafood and aquaculture processors put necessary health and safety measures in place, helping them to store, package and distribute more seafood both at home and abroad.

"For example, on the west coast, we've heard about an oyster company that was always a fresh market company who now wants to do smoked oysters because that's been more of a domestic product," said Jordan.

First announced in April, the fund is open to applications on Monday, with more than $38 million earmarked for processors in Atlantic Canada, $9 million for Western Canada and $9 million for Quebec.

Fisheries and Oceans said the money was distributed based on the size of the seafood industry in each region and the funds will flow through regional economic development agencies.

"They're the experts when it comes to making sure the money flows fast," Jordan said.

Meanwhile, the $42.85 million Canadian Fish and Seafood Opportunities Fund is open to non-profit organizations engaged in marketing and promotional activities related to the fish and seafood sector. That includes branding strategies, advertising and market research.

The cost-sharing program between the federal, provincial and territorial governments was first launched in 2018 with the goal of helping the sector reach new international markets.

Given the impacts of COVID-19 on international trade, Jordan said the fund is expanding to help promote Canadian seafood at home too.

Applicants may now submit an expression of interest to the program on a rolling basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.