Many Canadians generously tipping at restaurants despite tough financial times, study shows

A new survey suggests that as many as 71 per cent of Canadian diners are leaving at least a 15 per cent tip, while 14 per cent are leaving a tip greater than 20 per cent, as high food prices affect the restaurant industry.

The research, conducted by online reservation company OpenTable, reveals that many Canadians are willing to spend more to support restaurants, despite high inflation.

Fifty-seven per cent of Canadians say they’re prepared to pay more knowing that food costs have increased, with 43 per cent saying they plan leave bigger tips to show restaurants their support during tough financial times, according to the survey.

“Canadians have shown great enthusiasm for dining out this year, and this exuberant dining behaviour is persisting into the cooler months,” Matt Davis of OpenTable Canada said in a news release.

The survey was conducted Sept. 1 to Sept. 5 and involved 1,231 adults

Restaurants also experienced a busy summer. The number of seated diners, from walk-ins to online and phone reservations, between July 1 and Oct. 25 this year was up 21 per cent on average compared to the same period in 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, OpenTable says.

Additional research by OpenTable shows seated diners at high-price-point restaurants ($65 or more per person) increased by 38 per cent between July 1 and Sept.19 compared to the same period last year.