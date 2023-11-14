Business

    • Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit

    Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office in Toronto on Feb. 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston) Signage is seen on Manulife Financial Corp.'s office in Toronto on Feb. 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
    TORONTO -

    Manulife Financial Corp. has cut 250 jobs in its global wealth and asset management business, the latest asset management company to take action in a challenging environment, a spokesperson for Canada's largest insurer said on Tuesday.        

    (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto and Saeed Azhar in New York)

