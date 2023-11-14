Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit
Manulife Financial Corp. has cut 250 jobs in its global wealth and asset management business, the latest asset management company to take action in a challenging environment, a spokesperson for Canada's largest insurer said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto and Saeed Azhar in New York)
