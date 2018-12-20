

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- The Crown organizations that regulate the sale of legal cannabis in Manitoba are seizing products from a Winnipeg-based producer over contamination concerns.

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation say the sale of all cannabis products produced by Bonify are suspended.

They also say all Bonify products have been delisted and removed for sale and products are being seized from licensed retailers in Manitoba.

Last week, Health Canada issued a recall of two strains of Bonify cannabis products that were being sold in three stores in Saskatchewan.

Health Canada said the products may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits specified by federal cannabis regulations.

Consumers are being told to return Bonify cannabis products in their original package for refund to the store where they were purchased.

"The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation are aware that Health Canada is conducting an investigation of Bonify," the organizations said Thursday in a release.

"We are in communication with Health Canada to ensure that any resulting issues for Manitobans are resolved."