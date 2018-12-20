

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health Canada has released draft regulations for cannabis edibles and extracts, which include strict limits on dosage and ingredients.

For edibles, Health Canada is proposing plain child-resistant packaging, restricting the ingredients that can be used and limiting the edible to 10 milligrams of THC per package, which is largely considered the typical amount for a single dose.

Additionally, regular food and edible cannabis products must not be produced in the same facility.

Cannabis extracts would face similar regulations, with restrictions on certain flavours that would appeal to youth and limiting a single capsule to 10 milligrams of THC. The packaging must also be void of any positive health claims.

Topical cannabis creams could also face child-resistant packaging regulations and restrictions on certain ingredients. These products would be limited to 1,000 milligrams of THC per package.

“The draft regulations are designed to better protect the health and safety of Canadians through strict regulatory controls and to enable the legal industry to displace the illegal market,” Health Canada wrote in a news release.

With the draft regulations, Health Canada has begun a 60-day consultation period in which Canadians can submit their input online. There will also be roundtable discussions held across the country and webinars to explain the regulations.

These types of cannabis products will be legal for sale by Oct. 17, 2019.