Health Canada recalls two cannabis strains sold in Sask. pot shops
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 4:59PM EST
Health Canada has recalled two cannabis strains which were sold in three stores in Saskatchewan.
The recalls involve the 3.5 grams of Cherry Lime and Warlock Kush cannabis strains produced by Bonify Ltd. which is based out of Manitoba.
According to the alert, 52 units of product were sold at three cannabis retailers: Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw, and The Pot Shack in Saskatoon.
The affected cannabis products were sold between November 20 and November 30.
Although the national public health organization hasn’t received any complaints yet, it said the products do not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits set by federal cannabis regulations.
Anyone who bought the affected cannabis should contact Bonify Medical Cannabis Ltd. at 1-844-586-3556 or the retailer where it was purchased.
