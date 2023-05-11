Long-haul carrier Emirates sees highest-ever profit in 2022 of $2.9B after pandemic grounded flights

An Emirati man stands by the logo of the long-haul carrier Emirates at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Tim Clark, the president of long-haul carrier Emirates said Tuesday an initial public offering of stock in the airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local market, while promising that its fleet of double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) An Emirati man stands by the logo of the long-haul carrier Emirates at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Tim Clark, the president of long-haul carrier Emirates said Tuesday an initial public offering of stock in the airline could happen as the city-state tries to boost its local market, while promising that its fleet of double-decker jumbo jets would soon ply the skies again. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

MORE Business News

YOUR FINANCES

opinion

opinion | Dos and don'ts of money while travelling

As a former financial advisor, I’ve always been fascinated by how the 'culture' around money differs from one region of the world to another,' writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew. 'Today, I’ll outline some of the interesting money habits that I’ve noticed while travelling the globe, starting with some of our own!'

Anonymous person magnifying view of coins shaped in world map. (Pexels/Monstera)

opinion

opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?

Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.