Loblaw shares downgraded to hold after new generic drug deal reached
A Loblaw grocery store in Toronto is shown on May 2, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:54AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:23PM EST
Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s stock has been downgraded after details on a long-awaited deal to reduce generic drug costs emerged.
Desjardins Group lowered its target price for the grocery-and-pharmacy retailer to $76 per share, from $84, and cut its recommendation to hold.
The change comes after the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents the provinces, territories and federal governments, and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association reached an agreement that will see the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs discounted by up to 90 per cent of their brand name equivalents.
Irene Nattel, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., also dropped her target price from $87 to $84.
Loblaw shares dropped more than two per cent, falling $1.44 to $67.78 by late morning.
Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but management has previously said it expects additional health-care reform to significantly impact its pharmacy business in 2018, and that the company has made significant progress to mitigate such headwinds.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Amazon, Buffett, JPMorgan tackle US health care 'tapeworm'
- Weed to be sold at nine Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across province
- Loblaw shares downgraded to hold after new generic drug deal reached
- Toronto home sales expected to slip, but average prices forecast to climb
- Macau casino regulators look into allegations against Wynn