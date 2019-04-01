

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





In a New York Times interview published Saturday, Kylie Jenner admitted that her title of the “world’s youngest self-made billionaire” may not apply to her after all.

Jenner was given the title by the Forbes magazine annual billionaires list, which also named her the “world’s youngest billionaire,” with an estimated net worth of US$1 billion or $1.3 billion in Canadian dollars.

The “self-made” aspect of the award caused a sensation on the internet, with many people musing if Forbes had forgotten the true definition of the term.

Now, several weeks after the list was published, Jenner acknowledged that she had a lot of help in her ventures, telling the New York Times; “I can’t say I’ve done it myself…if they’re talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money, but I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

Jenner is a major presence in the Kardashian-Jenner empire, with “momager” Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

The family documents their lives for E!’s popular reality TV series “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”