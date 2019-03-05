

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca Writer





At 21 years old, reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is now the world’s youngest billionaire.

That’s according to Forbes magazine’s annual billionaires list, which ranks Jenner at number 2,057 with an estimated net worth of US$1 billion, or $1.3 billion in Canadian dollars.

According to Forbes, Jenner is also “the youngest self-made billionaire ever,” beating out Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was credited with a 10-figure fortune in 2007 at age 23.

The “self-made” moniker, however, is debatable. Jenner hails from the incredibly wealthy Jenner-Kardashian clan and has been in the public eye since first appearing on the reality TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” at age 10 in 2007.

Jenner has also had a lucrative modelling career, but Forbes attributes the bulk of her wealth to the success of her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics, which she owns a 100 per cent stake in.

Kylie Cosmetics’ sales skyrocketed late last year after it launched a distribution deal with U.S. beauty store chain Ulta. Jenner leverages her nearly 180 million social media followers to market her products, and thanks to its low overhead (the company also has just seven full-time employees and outsources all manufacturing, packaging, sales and fulfillment), Kylie Cosmetics is now believed to be worth at least US$900 million.

None of Jenner’s famous family members cracked Forbes’ 2019 billionaires list.