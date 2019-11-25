Kirkland Lake Gold to acquire Detour Gold in stock deal worth $4.9B
A TMX Group ticker is seen in Toronto, on May 9, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 7:41AM EST
TORONTO - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has signed an agreement to acquire Detour Gold Corp. in a deal that values the company at about $4.9 billion.
Under the agreement, Detour Gold shareholders will receive 0.4343 of a Kirkland Lake share for each Detour Gold share they hold.
The exchange ratio implies a value of $27.50 per Detour Gold share based on the closing price of Kirkland Lake Gold shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday, a 24 per cent premium to Detour Gold's closing price that day.
Detour Gold owns the Detour Lake open pit gold mine in northeastern Ontario.
Once the deal is completed, existing Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders will own about 73 per cent of the combined company, while Detour Gold shareholders will hold about 27 per cent.
The deal requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by Detour Gold shareholders and a majority vote by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders, in a addition to regulatory and court approvals.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- French luxury group LVMH to buy Tiffany for US$16.2 billion
- Global shares advance amid hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
- Kirkland Lake Gold to acquire Detour Gold in stock deal worth $4.9B
- Charles Schwab buys TD Ameritrade in brokerage blockbuster
- Former Desjardins Group president Claude Beland dead at 87