This Nov. 3, 2015 file photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, in Steele City, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
James MacPherson, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:00AM EDT
BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota regulators say the Keystone pipeline leaked more than 1.4 million litres of oil in the northeastern part of the state.
Calgary-based TC Energy says in a statement that the pipeline leak affected about 2090.3 sq. metres of land near Edinburg, in Walsh County.
The company says the spill has been contained and its cause is unknown.
North Dakota regulators were notified late Tuesday night of the leak. They say some wetlands were affected, but not any sources of drinking water.
Water Quality Division Director Karl Rockeman says the pipeline has been shut down since the leak.
The Keystone pipeline is part of a 4,324 kilometre system that also is to include the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.
