Judge weighs renewed Keystone XL oil pipeline arguments
In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 1:11PM EDT
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana judge must decide whether to once again block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline or side with U.S. government attorneys who want him to uphold President Donald Trump's permit to cross the U.S.- Canada border.
District Judge Brian Morris hears arguments today by environmental groups seeking to halt the 1,900-kilometre pipeline and by government attorneys who say the presidential permit isn't subject to environmental laws.
Last year, Morris blocked construction after ruling officials had not fully considered oil spills and other environmental effects.
Trump signed the new permit in March, prompting the plaintiffs to accuse the president of trying to get around the judge's previous order.
A separate lawsuit by Native American tribes alleges Trump's approval did not take into consideration the potential damage to cultural sites.
