Irish foreign minister warns of breakdown in EU-U.K. relations

MORE Business News

BNN Bloomberg RADIO

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

  • How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

    Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough. When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice of her life.

    Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to leave after a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social