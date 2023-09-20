Instacart's IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
Instacart delivered in its stock market debut.
The grocery delivery company's shares ---- priced at $30 per share ahead of the IPO ---- hit a peak of $42.95 Tuesday in the first few minutes of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange. They finished the day up 12.3% at $33.70, giving the company a market value of more than $11 billion.
At Instacart's San Francisco headquarters, CEO Fidji Simo and other executives celebrated the IPO by ringing a bell-shaped like the company's carrot logo. Around 1,000 employees attended, the company said. Instacart's shares are trading under the ticker symbol "CART."
The IPO is a long-awaited step for Instacart, which was founded in 2012. The company filed privately for an IPO in May 2022 but delayed those plans last fall when the markets were roiling due to recession fears. There were just 71 IPOs in the U.S. last year, the lowest number since 2009, according to Renaissance Capital.
But a resurgent market is seeing more IPO activity this year. Last week, shares of U.K. chip maker Arm Holdings rose almost 25% in their stock market debut on the Nasdaq, the largest IPO in nearly two years.
Joe Endoso, President at Linqto, an investment platform, said a successful listing by Instacart could prod others ---- especially tech companies ---- to consider IPOs in the coming months.
"The global financial markets are buzzing with optimism for a potential resurgence in the IPO market," he said.
Instacart raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece. The pricing of the IPO gave Instacart a market value of around $10 billion, significantly lower than the $39 billion value placed on it after a fund-raising round in 2021.
Instacart provides delivery and pickup from 85% of U.S. grocers, or more than 80,000 stores, using a network of 600,000 freelance shoppers. It also provides in-store technology, like smart carts and electronic shelf tags, and sells online ads to food companies and retailers.
It says it has 7.7 million active customers who spend about $317 per month on the platform.
In a letter to investors earlier this month, said grocery delivery has tremendous potential. The U.S. grocery market is a $1.1. trillion industry, but only 12% of sales are made online. She said she expects that to at least double over time.
"We have demonstrated our ability to help our retail partners drive strong growth and stay competitive in a complex and increasingly digital industry," wrote Simo, a former Facebook executive who became Instacart's CEO in 2021. Simo grew up in France and is the daughter and granddaughter of fishermen.
The grocery delivery market boomed early in the pandemic. Growth has stabilized, but the market is still about four times larger than it was in 2019, said David Bishop, a partner and lead researcher with Brick Meets Click, a consulting firm that specializes in online grocery shopping.
That market is also increasingly competitive. Instacart faces growing pressure from companies including Uber Eats and DoorDash, which both began delivering groceries in 2020.
As of August, Instacart controlled 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, according to YipitData, a market research firm. DoorDash controls around 10%. This week, DoorDash added more U.S. grocers to its offerings, including Cub, Lowe's Markets and Eataly.
Instacart also faces pressure from grocers themselves, who sometimes bristle at the higher prices Instacart charges or at the pricing rules it puts in place for grocers using its software to run their own websites.
Instacart orders can cost consumers 15% to 20% more than shopping in stores because of delivery fees and product markups, Bishop said.
Some grocers have unwound partnerships with Instacart or built up their own delivery capability. H-E-B, a Texas chain, encourages customers to shop on its own site, not Instacart's, if they want lower-cost delivery, Bishop said. Other big grocers, like Walmart and Target, also do their own deliveries.
Bishop said Instacart needs to keep its customers coming back because it relies on them to sell ads.
"It's increasingly difficult to see how Instacart can do that as its competitors are expanding into grocery and grocers are looking more closely at how they can improve the profitability of selling online," he said.
Food price inflation over the last two years has also dampened demand for delivery in favour of curbside pickup, which is less expensive. U.S. grocery pickup orders grew 3% to $10.5 billion in the April-June period this year compared to the same period a year ago, Bishop said. Grocery delivery orders grew just 1% to $7.8 billion.
Instacart's orders also slowed in the first half of this year after growing 18% between 2021 and 2022, the company said in its IPO filing.
Still, Instacart's revenue was up 31% to $1.47 million in the first six months of this year, largely due to increases in the advertising fees it collects from retailers and food companies. The company reported net income of $242 million in the first six months of this year.
Among those bullish about Instacart's prospects is PepsiCo, which agreed to buy $175 million in convertible preferred stock in a private placement.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
N.W.T. wildfire season rages on despite return home for many residents
Representatives from municipal, Indigenous and territorial governments on Tuesday evening provided an update on the status of fires and recovery efforts in the Northwest Territories as the wildfire season there continues to play out.
If it's Wednesday, it must be time to save the world at the UN General Assembly
Canada's to-do list at the United Nations? Confronting the climate crisis, helping Ukraine defeat Russia and eradicating global poverty, among other things.
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
NEW These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada, Trudeau defends his allegations against India and has tipping gone too far?
Ukraine's allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv's case against Russia
Ukraine's international allies filed into the United Nations' top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv's case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year.
Canada
-
Most Canadians view about Online News Act is news should be free, survey suggests
A new survey suggests that most Canadians feel news should be free and accessible for anyone, while also believing that media will find other ways to make money.
-
'It’s not an alarm bell for me': Nathaniel Veltman’s mental state questioned at murder trial
Claiming that he wasn’t in the right state of mind, the defence at the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial in Windsor, Ont. continued to hammer away at that theory during cross examination on Tuesday.
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
World
-
What to know about the Sikh movement at the centre of the tensions between India and Canada
Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil.
-
Prince William, billionaires Gates and Bloomberg say innovation provides climate hope
Prince William's third annual Earthshot Prize offers five awards of 1 million pounds (US$1.2 million) to companies and groups that come up with new ways to save the planet.
-
North Korea says Kim Jong Un is back home from Russia, where he deepened 'comradely' ties with Putin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened "comradely fellowship and friendly ties" with President Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
-
Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport
Five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had a howling good time during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.
-
Israel's Netanyahu will meet Biden in New York. The location is seen as a sign of U.S. displeasure
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to have his long-coveted meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday -- bringing together the two leaders for the first time since the Israeli leader took office at the helm of his country's far-right government late last year.
-
Ukraine's allies make legal arguments at top UN court in support of Kyiv's case against Russia
Ukraine's international allies filed into the United Nations' top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv's case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year.
Politics
-
Emergency manager's testimony to continue at 'Freedom Convoy' organizer's trial
The testimony of Ottawa's emergency services manager is expected to continue today in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers.
-
Canada in 'early stages' of diplomatic tension with India: former Trudeau adviser
One expert thinks Canada may be just at the beginning of a months-long diplomatic spat with India, as allies await more information on accusations New Delhi played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen.
-
Former national security adviser not surprised at allegations India may have meddled in Canadian affairs
A former CSIS director and national security adviser to two prime ministers says he’s not surprised India may have been involved in some foreign interference activities in Canada.
Health
-
How safe are scooters? A pediatric ER expert weighs in
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
-
Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks
The prime minister of Libyan's eastern administration said Tuesday that authorities have divided the flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city's rapid reconstruction.
-
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Sci-Tech
-
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
In an ultra-sterile room at a secure factory in Kansas City, U.S. government technicians refurbish the nation's nuclear warheads. The job is exacting: Each warhead has thousands of springs, gears and copper contacts that must work in conjunction to set off a nuclear explosion.
-
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle, opening door to Gmail, Maps, YouTube
Google is introducing Bard, its artificially intelligent chatbot, to other members of its digital family -- including Gmail, Maps and YouTube -- as it seeks ward off competitive threats posed by similar technology run by Open AI and Microsoft.
-
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Entertainment
-
Challenges to library books continue at record pace in 2023, American Library Association reports
Book bans and attempted bans continue to hit record highs, according to the American Library Association. And the efforts now extend as much to public libraries as school-based libraries.
-
YouTube suspends Russell Brand from making money off the streaming site after sex assault claims
YouTube said Tuesday that Russell Brand will no longer make money from the video streaming site after several women made allegations of sexual assault against the comedian-turned-influencer.
-
'Felt like 15 to 20 minutes': Kevin Hart's Vancouver performance leaves fans confused, disappointed
A number of Kevin Hart fans were left confused and disappointed by the comedian’s performance in Vancouver's Stanley Park over the weekend, with some saying they spent hundreds of dollars for a surprisingly short set.