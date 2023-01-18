Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada this spring.
Parent company Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC) shuttered the last of the original Zellers stores in 2013, but announced in 2022 it planned to bring them back. The new generation will offer a digital-first experience, complemented by physical locations and a "hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love," according to a media release.
Each location will be between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet, and will sell "home decor, toys, baby, apparel and pets," according to HBC. The stores and e-commerce website will launch simultaneously, though HBC has not confirmed when.
Here are the locations of the new stores, by province.
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- Pacific Centre, Downtown Vancouver
- Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Guildford Town Centre, Surrey
- 7 Oaks Shopping Centre, Abbotsford
ALBERTA
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
SASKATCHEWAN
MANITOBA
- St. Vital, Winnipeg
ONTARIO
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Toronto
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Center, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Center, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
QUEBEC
- Place Rosemère, Rosemère
- Galeries d'Anjou, Ville Anjou
- Carrefour de l'Estrie, Sherbrooke
- Les Promenades Gatineau, Gatineau
- Les Galeries de la Capitale, Quebec City
NOVA SCOTIA
- Micmac Mall, Dartmouth
- Mayflower Shopping Mall, Sydney
WHY DID ZELLERS CLOSE?
In early 2011, U.S. department store chain Target acquired the leaseholds for 189 Zellers locations from HBC for $1.825 billion.
Of those 189 locations, 125 were converted to Target stores, leaving HBC with 64 remaining Zellers stores.
In 2012, HBC announced that keeping the retailer alive was not financially viable. It closed the doors of its last Canadian Zellers location in 2013.
The Zellers locations converted into Target stores survived for a few years, but in 2015, the U.S retailer withdrew from Canada.
– With files from CTV News Toronto multi-platform writer Abby O'Brien
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Don't neglect bonds this year despite tough 2022, experts say
Bond portfolios took a beating in 2022 as interest rates climbed, but experts say investors shouldn't neglect bonds this year as the Bank of Canada nears the end of its rate hike cycle.
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty
Canadian investors who made it through a tumultuous 2022 face further uncertainty in the year ahead amid increased recession risk. Investment professionals and personal finance experts say the easiest way to grow your money this year is to keep things simple.
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Here's a look at what's going to cost you more, and less, in 2023
As Canadians worry about the costs of feeding their families, having a roof to live under and driving their vehicles, they look toward a new year, hoping for financial relief. But will it arrive?
Top goal in new year for Canadians is repaying debt: CIBC poll
Repaying debt is the number one financial goal for Canadians welcoming 2023, according to CIBC's annual Financial Priorities poll.