Health experts critical of Canadian truckers vaccination exemption plea

Trucks cross the Bluewater Bridge between Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins Trucks cross the Bluewater Bridge between Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

MORE Business News