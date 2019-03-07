

The Associated Press





BERLIN -- German authorities have published a list of security requirements for telecoms networks amid concerns about the possible involvement of companies such as China's Huawei in future 5G infrastructure.

Authorities published a list of requirements Thursday that says "systems may only be sourced from trustworthy suppliers whose compliance with national security regulations and provisions for the secrecy of telecommunications and for data protection is assured."

Among the other "key elements" outlined by Germany's Economic Ministry and the Federal Network Agency are that network traffic "must be regularly and constantly monitored for any abnormality" and security-related components have to be certified by the country's IT security agency.

The guidelines, which come into effect immediately, also stipulate that networks should use components from several manufacturers and provide for redundancy of key equipment.