George Weston puts Weston Foods bakery business up for sale
Galen Weston speaks at the George Weston Ltd. company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 10, 2016. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- George Weston Ltd. is putting its Weston Foods bakery business up for sale.
The company says the decision follows a strategic review by its board of directors.
George Weston says it wants to focus on its retail and real estate operations.
The company holds a majority stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd. and a large interest in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.
Weston Foods produces bread, rolls and other baked goods in Canada and the U.S.
It had $2.1 billion in sales in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More to come...