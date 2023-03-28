France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up against feared violence and government warnings that radical demonstrators intend "to destroy, to injure and to kill."
Fears that violence could mar the demonstrations prompted what Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described as an unprecedented deployment of 13,000 officers, nearly half of them concentrated in the French capital.
Protests got underway peacefully Tuesday morning, with large crowds in multiple cities. In Paris, striking railway workers with burning flares and flags invaded and blocked train tracks serving one of the capital's main stations, Gare de Lyon.
Police were braced for violence later in the day. The interior minister said more than 1,000 "radical" troublemakers, some from overseas, could latch on to marches planned in Paris and elsewhere.
"They come to destroy, to injure and to kill police officers and gendarmes. Their goals have nothing to do with the pension reform. Their goals are to destabilize our republican institutions and bring blood and fire down on France," the minister said Monday in detailing the policing measures.
Union leaders and political foes of President Emmanuel Macron blame his government for protest violence that has flared in recent weeks, saying his push to raise France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64 sparked it.
Critics also allege that police officers used excessive force against protesters. A police oversight body is investigating multiple claims of wrongdoing by officers.
The striking railway workers at Gare de Lyon marched behind a banner that alleged: "The police mutilates. We don't forgive!"
The new wave of protests was the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the nation's streets against Macron's proposal.
Unable to get a majority in parliament's lower house for the unpopular reforms, Macron rammed them through using a special constitutional power, further inflaming protesters' anger.
"Everybody is getting madder," said Clement Saild, a train passenger at Gare de Lyon who said he supports the strikes despite their impact on transportation and other services.
"I am 26, and I wonder if I will ever retire," he said.
Another passenger, Helene Cogan, 70, said: "French people are stubborn and things are getting out of hand."
------
Jade le Deley in Paris contributed
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.