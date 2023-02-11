Fourth day of pension reform protests hits France
Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the country's pension system.
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities in the hopes of keeping up the pressure on the government to back down.
The demonstrations drew young people and others opposed to the pension proposals who weren't able to attend the previous three days of action, all held on weekdays.
This time, though, rail worker strikes did not accompany the demonstrations, allowing trains and the Paris Metro to run Saturday. However, an unexpected strike by air traffic controllers meant that up to half of flights to and from Paris' second largest airport, Orly, were canceled Saturday afternoon.
In Paris, some workers and students who wanted to voice opposition attended the protests for the first time, owing to heavy weekday workloads.
"We often hear that we should be too young to care, but with rising inflation, soaring electricity price, this reform will impact our families," Elisa Haddad, 18. said. "It is my first demonstration because I couldn't attend with uni. It is important that the voice of (France's) parents and students is heard."
French lawmakers began a rowdy debate earlier this week on the pension bill to raise the minimum retirement age for a full state pension from 62 to 64. It's the flagship legislation of Macron's second term.
Saturday's protests featured flashes of unrest. One car and several trash bins were set on fire on a central Parisian boulevard as police charged the crowd and dispersed protesters with tear gas. Paris police said officers they arrested eight people for infractions ranging from possession of a firearm to vandalism.
Some demonstrators walked as families through the French capital's Place de la Republique and carried emotional banners. "I don't want my parents to die at work," read one, held by a teenage boy.
The protests are a crucial test both for Macron and his opponents. The government has insisted it's determined to push through Macron's election pledge to reform France's generous pension system. Of the 38 member nations of Organisztion for Economic Co-operation and Development, France is among countries that spend the most years in retirement.
The president has called the reforms "indispensable" for ensuring the long-term survival of the country's pension system and noted that workers in neighboring countries retire years later.
Despite opinion polls consistently showing growing opposition to the reform and his own popularity shrinking, Macron insisted that he's living up to a key campaign pledge he made when he swept to power in 2017 and before his April 2022 reelection.
His government is now facing a harsh political battle in parliament that could span weeks or months.
Strong popular resentment will strengthen efforts by labor unions and left-wing legislators to try to block the bill.
Unions issued a joint statement Saturday, calling the government "deaf" and demanding French officials scrap the bill. They threatened to cause a nationwide "shutdown" from March 7, if their demands were not met.
A further strike is planned for Feb. 16.
During the previous day of protests four days ago, over 750,000 people marched in many French cities, significantly fewer than on the previous two protest days in January in which over a million people took to the streets.
Nico Garriga in Paris contributed
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians
The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, bringing it to 4.5 per cent. Here's a look at what the rate means, how analysts are interpreting it and what it could mean for consumers.
opinion | What you need to know about contributing to your TFSA this year
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
'Beside myself:' Report details challenges of finding affordable housing in northern Canada
Finding an affordable place to live in the territories, where housing has long been a challenge, is getting even harder, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation suggested in a report released in December. In Yellowknife, the report said, the growing senior population, urbanization and strong labour market has pressured the housing supply.