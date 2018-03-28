Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress: reports
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on April 4, 2013. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 6:53AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Published reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about how his company collects and uses people's data.
Citing unnamed sources, CNN said in a report Tuesday that Zuckerberg has "come to terms" with the fact that he'll have to testify in a matter of weeks. A Facebook representative said the company has received invitations to appear before congress and is talking to legislators but would not confirm Zuckerberg's attendance.
Zuckerberg said last week in a CNN interview that he'd be "happy to" testify if he is the right person to do it. The company is facing unprecedented scrutiny following reports that a data mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of its users to try to influence elections.
A spokeswoman for the House Energy and Commerce Committee said Tuesday that reports of Zuckerberg's confirmed attendance are "incorrect." But she added that the committee is "continuing to work with Facebook to determine a day and time for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify."
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Vancouver company offering cannabis advent calendars for pot celebration
- Iraq says OPEC will decide by the end of this year whether to extend production cuts and by how long.
- Global stock markets sink, slammed by tech losses
- Chinese insurer on trial for alleged fundraising crimes
- Bell Canada CEO receives award for leadership on Bell Let's Talk initiative