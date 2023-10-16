Ex-FTX exec was 'horrified' last year when he learned of US$13 billion shortfall
A former FTX executive and one-time billionaire testified against the cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, on Monday at his fraud trial, saying his admiration for him faded as he watched excessive spending on investments, property and celebrities precede a US$13 billion shortfall that left him feeling "blindsided and horrified."
Nishad Singh, the former head of engineering at FTX, was part of Bankman-Fried's trusted inner circle before the cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas a month later. Singh pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to testify against the man he'd known since high school.
Singh told a Manhattan federal court jury that he "felt really betrayed" when he learned in a private conversation with Bankman-Fried on the balcony of their penthouse apartment in September 2022 that there was not sufficient assets to cover US$13 billion that had been spent largely on investments, properties, advertising and donations.
"I was blindsided and horrified," he said, adding that it seemed five years of hard work was wasted and that "something that I thought was a beautiful source for good had turned out to be so evil."
At another point, Singh said that the spending was "too large or didn't make sense" and "it all reeked of excess and flashiness."
Singh said he felt suicidal for several days about the crimes and the collapse of FTX.
Bankman-Fried, 31, has been jailed since August, when a judge concluded that he'd tried to influence potential trial witnesses and revoked the US$250 million personal recognizance bond that had permitted him to live with his parents in Palo Alto, Calif., after his December extradition from the Bahamas. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
As the trial entered its third week, Singh became the third former member of the inner circle to testify against Bankman-Fried after reaching a co-operation deal in a bid for leniency at sentencing.
Singh, who grew up in the San Francisco area, said he joined Alameda Research in 2017 -- the year it was founded -- and considered Bankman-Fried to be a "formidable character" who he'd always found intimidating.
"So I had a lot of admiration and respect for him," he said. "Over time, a lot of that eroded. And I grew distrustful."
Singh, who joined FTX after its 2019 founding, cited Bankman-Fried's "excessive" spending as a catalyst for his change in attitude in 2022 as he watched Bankman-Fried's opulent tendencies grow with the purchase of luxury properties and his billion dollar partnership with a California investment firm with connections to A-list celebrities like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
He said US$205 million was spent to rename the Miami venue where the Miami Heat played its home games after FTX and another US$150 million was spent on a Major League Baseball endorsement, along with millions more on advertising featuring star quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David.
Singh said he had little influence over Bankman-Fried. He cited the moment when Bankman-Fried purchased a luxury residence in the Bahamas that was "super ostentatious."
Singh said he expressed his discomfort with the purchase, but Bankman-Fried said he'd pay "$100 million for the drama to just go away, which I took as a sign that I should shut up and we should just move forward with this."
Meanwhile, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied a request by Bankman-Fried lawyers that they be allowed to give their client medication to help with his confrontation.
"I can't have lawyers coming in and giving drugs to people on trial because somebody says they need it. I just can't do it," Kaplan said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians that asked the federal government for help leaving the West Bank crossed into Jordan on Monday, according Canada's minister of foreign affairs.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
Canada
-
B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
-
Homeowners on the brink face tough choice of selling home as mortgage payments climb
As more and more homeowners face mortgage renewals at surprisingly higher interest rates, some are facing the dreaded prospect of having to sell a home they can no longer afford.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
-
Ontario tables bill to return Greenbelt land and enhance legal protections
The Ontario government tabled legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
-
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
World
-
New York City limiting migrant families with children to 60-day shelter stays to ease strain on city
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that he is limiting shelter stays for migrant families with children to 60 days, bidding to ease pressure on a city housing system overwhelmed by a large influx of asylum seekers over the past year.
-
Italian lawmakers debate long-delayed Holocaust Museum revived by far-right-led government
Italian lawmakers on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the Nazi roundup of more than 1,200 Roman Jews in the Holocaust with a debate on a measure to partially fund a long-delayed Holocaust Museum in the capital.
-
Urban battle from past Gaza war offers glimpse of what an Israeli ground offensive might look like
A battle that killed dozens of civilians and more than a dozen Israeli soldiers nearly a decade ago offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead if Israeli forces roll into Gaza as expected.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion.
-
Belgian authorities raise terror alert after 2 Swedes are fatally shot in Brussels
Belgian authorities raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital late Monday after the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels that Prime Minister Alexander De Croo linked to terrorism. The gunman remained at large.
-
Trump sues ex-British spy over dossier containing 'shocking and scandalous claims'
A lawyer for Donald Trump told a London judge Monday that the ex-president plans to prove that a discredited report by a former British spy that contained 'shocking and scandalous claims' that he was compromised by Russians in his first bid for the presidency was wrong and harmed his reputation.
Politics
-
'Even wars have rules': Trudeau calls on Hamas to free hostages, allow humanitarian access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Hamas to immediately free Israeli hostages and permit unimpeded humanitarian access into Gaza, where a dire crisis is unfolding as the war in the region is into its tenth day.
-
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
The first group of Canadians that asked the federal government for help leaving the West Bank crossed into Jordan on Monday, according Canada's minister of foreign affairs.
-
Labour relations tribunal wants senators' emails in discrimination case
A federal tribunal is asking senators to divulge emails that it believes are relevant to determining whether an employee was fired on the basis of racial discrimination, in a case that pits claims of inequity against the rules governing Parliament.
Health
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Sci-Tech
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
Entertainment
-
Miniature 'Star Wars' X-wing gets over US$3 million at auction of Hollywood model-maker's collection
A miniature X-wing Starfighter used in a 'Star Wars' film sold for over US$3 million during an auction over the weekend of items both collected and created by longtime Hollywood model-maker Greg Jein.
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Suzanne Somers, the effervescent blonde actor known for playing Chrissy Snow on the television show 'Three's Company' as well as her business endeavors, has died. She was 76.
-
Chris Evans says he's 'enjoying life' as a newlywed after marrying Alba Baptista
Chris Evans has traded in his Captain America shield for a wedding band on Saturday during an appearance at New York Comic-Con (NYCC), where he publicly confirmed for the first time that he recently wed actress Alba Baptista.