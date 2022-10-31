Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets in the red
Strength in the energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower to start the trading week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.43 points at 19,500.62.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.57 points at 32,815.23. The S&P 500 index was down 16.37 points at 3,884.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 108.18 points at 10,994.27.
The Canadian dollar traded for 73.18 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was down 68 cents at US$87.22 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 55 cents at US$6.24 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$2.00 at US$1,642.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.39 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2022
