TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index suffered a small loss midweek as dismal retail sales numbers cast a shadow over what are typically quiet summer days for markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 36.26 points to 20,164.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.34 points at 33,874.24. The S&P 500 index was down 4.60 points at 4,241.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 18.46 points at 14,271.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.39 cents US compared with 80.93 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude oil contract was up 23 cents at US$73.08 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 7.5 cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,783.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 10 cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021