Clorox Co on Tuesday signalled that the pandemic-driven boom in demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners was receding due to vaccinations and easing of COVID-19 curbs, sending its shares down nine per cent.

The company forecast fiscal 2022 sales to fall between two per cent and six per cent, while analysts expected a decline of one per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company had benefited from customers stockpiling cleaning products at the height of the pandemic last year. But with the opening up of the economy, sales in its mainstay health and wellness division slumped 17 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The household business reported an eight per cent drop in sales, while total net sales fell to US$1.80 billion from US$1.98 billion, missing expectations of US$1.92 billion.

The Oakland, California-based company also took a hit from rising commodity costs, with adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share missing expectations of US$1.35 per share.

The rising raw material prices have forced companies from packaged goods makers to apparel sellers to raise prices this year. Clorox increased prices of its Glad products earlier in 2021 and warned of further hikes.

