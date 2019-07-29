

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down modestly in a decline led by some of Canada's cannabis companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.21 points at 16,502.83 points, with some of the drag coming from Aurora Cannabis, Hexo Corp. and Aphria Inc.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.01 points at 27,250.46. The S&P 500 index was down 6.61 points at 3,019.25, while the Nasdaq composite was down 61.84 points at 8,268.37.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.95 cents US, up compared with Friday's average of 75.86 cents US.

The September crude contract was up 16 cents at US$56.36 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 3.9 cents at US$2.11 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 10 cents at US$1,419.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up three cents at US$2.72 a pound.