Bell seeks to appeal CRTC decision allowing carriers' access to its fibre network
BCE Inc. is seeking to appeal a regulatory decision that will allow independent companies to sell internet services to their customers using its fibre network in Ontario and Quebec, saying it is at risk of suffering irreparable harm.
The parent company of Bell Canada filed documents with the Federal Court of Appeal late Thursday requesting permission to appeal the CRTC's temporary ruling, and for a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the court process.
“The decision will have far-reaching impacts on Canadians' access to high-speed internet beyond the interim period in which it is in effect,” the company said in its filings.
The CRTC announced on Nov. 6 it would require large telephone companies, namely Bell and Telus Corp., to provide competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks within six months.
The regulator said the timeline would allow companies to prepare their networks and develop information technology and billing systems.
The move is meant to stimulate competition for internet services in Ontario and Quebec, where independent internet providers now serve 47 per cent fewer customers than they did two years ago.
The regulator said its ruling was in line with Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne's direction earlier this year for the CRTC to enhance consumer rights.
It represented a partial decision in a broader review launched by the CRTC in March into the rates that smaller competitors pay the major telecom companies for access to their networks.
That review, which could potentially determine whether the CRTC's direction will be made permanent and applied to other provinces, remains ongoing. The next public hearing set for Feb. 12, 2024.
The CRTC also set interim rates that smaller competitors will pay for access to fibre networks.
In its court filings, Bell called its fibre service its “flagship” home and business internet offering which provides speeds at least twice as fast as cable internet. The company said the technology is “exceedingly expensive,” having spent around $4 billion per year every year on it over the past decade.
The service “is a distinguishing factor for Bell and is crucial to Bell's competitive position in the market,” it wrote, arguing the CRTC's decision will “undermine Bell's competitiveness and its multibillion-dollar investment in network infrastructure.”
Hours after the CRTC announced its decision last week, Bell said it would cut network investment plans by more than $1 billion in 2024-25, including a minimum of $500 million next year. Bell said that was on top of having already decreased its 2023 spending plans by $100 million in anticipation of the CRTC's decision.
Based on a cost study, Bell said it would have to spend more than $30 million to adhere to the CRTC's decision and allow smaller companies to access its fibre network infrastructure, of which around $14 million will be “unrecoverable.”
“This capital would otherwise be available for projects that would benefit Bell's competitive positioning and revenues,” it said.
Bell noted the CRTC's decision did not apply to all carriers that build networks - cable companies such as Rogers Communications Inc. were unaffected - and that the regional focus disproportionately targets areas where only Bell has built its fibre network.
“If the decision is not stayed and is ultimately overturned by this court, then Bell will suffer irreparable harm through the loss of customer and revenue,” it said.
Bell argued the regulator erred in law when it made its decision because it did not use the correct test to arrive at it, nor did it inform stakeholders of the test it would use.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.
CTV News is owned by Bell Media, which is a division of BCE.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Having financial problems? Don't get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
Loblaw raises the affordability alarm as grocery code of conduct nears completion
As the grocery code of conduct nears completion, the Canadian industry's biggest player is raising concerns the guidelines could add fuel to the food inflation fire.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Thousands of bodies lie buried in rubble in Gaza. Families dig to retrieve them, often by hand
The wreckage goes on for block after devastated block. The smell is sickening. Every day, hundreds of people claw through tons of rubble with shovels and iron bars and their bare hands.
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Canada
-
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Spotlight on Canada's terror laws at trial of man found guilty in London, Ont., attack
A landmark trial that put Canada's terrorism laws in the spotlight has culminated in a guilty verdict, but what role terror allegations played in the jury's decision to convict Nathaniel Veltman in a deadly attack on a Muslim family will remain a mystery.
-
Ottawa commits to honouring all-Black battalion that served during First World War
The federal government announced Friday $2.25 million in funding to honour the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion, Canada's only all-Black unit to serve during the First World War.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 90 kilograms was stolen 'in a flash' from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
World
-
More than 240 Rohingya refugees afloat off Indonesia after they are twice refused by residents
Some 240 Rohingya Muslims, including women and children, are afloat off the coast of Indonesia after two attempts to land were rejected by local residents. Officials said the boat most recently tried to land in Aceh Utara district, in Indonesia's Aceh province, on Thursday afternoon, but left a few hours later.
-
Russian parliament passes record budget, boosting defence spending and shoring up support for Putin
The lower house of Russia's parliament, the State Duma, on Friday approved its biggest-ever federal budget which will increase spending by around 25 per cent in 2024, with record amounts going to defence.
-
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
-
Canada's Haiti envoy: 'Nothing is moving fast enough' to end country's gang crisis
Canada's ambassador to Haiti says he hopes the world will move faster to help the country emerge from a prolonged period of lawlessness that has other Caribbean leaders on edge.
-
Demonstrators demanding a ceasefire in Gaza shut down bridges in Boston and San Francisco
Demonstrators seeking a ceasefire in Gaza blocked bridges on both sides of the U.S. on Thursday, including a major span into San Francisco during a global trade summit involving President Joe Biden and other world leaders.
Politics
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
Health
-
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
-
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
-
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the U.K., a world first
Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, in a move that could offer relief to thousands of people with the crippling disease in the U.K.
Sci-Tech
-
How to spot the lost NASA tool bag orbiting Earth
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
-
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users
A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Google for failing to store personal data on its Russian users, the latest in a series of fines on the U.S. tech giant amid tensions between the Kremlin and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.
-
Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony
Nepal's government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting 'social harmony' in the country.
Entertainment
-
'The Crown' aims to depict Diana's final days with dignity
For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Family.
-
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.