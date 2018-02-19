B.C. launches challenges of Alberta's ban on wine
Wine and sparkling wine are shown on display at a B.C. liquor store in Vancouver. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 1:40PM EST
VANCOUVER - The British Columbia government has launched a formal challenge against Alberta's ban on its wines.
B.C. says it has notified Alberta that it is formally requesting consultations under the Canadian free trade agreement's dispute settlement process.
Trade Minister Bruce Ralston says Alberta's actions threaten the livelihood of the families that have worked to build B.C.'s wine industry.
He says the ban on B.C. wine is inconsistent with Alberta's obligations under the trade agreement.
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley recently announced the ban on B.C. wine, saying she wants progress on an impasse with British Columbia over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
On Friday, she threatened to ratchet up the pressure if B.C. doesn't reverse its decision to ban the increased shipping of bitumen off its coast pending a review of spill safety measures.
More to come...
