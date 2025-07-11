ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

Government pondering a new rebate program for made-in-Canada EVs

By Adrian Ghobrial

Published

CTV News has learned Transport Canada will allow car dealers to submit historical rebates from before the program was abruptly closed. Adrian Ghobrial explains.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.