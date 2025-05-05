ADVERTISEMENT

Autos

GM appoints insider Duncan Aldred to lead North America business

By Reuters

Published

Duncan Aldred speaks during a media preview for the 2017 Buick Encore in New York, Tuesday, March 22, 2016, as part of the New York International Auto Show. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.