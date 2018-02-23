

The Associated Press





BEIJING - Asian stocks advanced Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a two-day losing streak and Japanese inflation edged higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 per cent to 3,271.65 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.4 per cent to 21,821.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8 per cent to 31.226.61 and Seoul's Kospi rose 1.1 per cent to 2,439.88. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.7 per cent higher at 5,994.60 and India's Sensex added 0.4 per cent to 33,956.54. Benchmarks in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia also advanced.

WALL STREET: Gains in industrial companies and other sectors outweighed losses in banks and health care stocks. Energy companies rose after crude oil prices recovered from an early slide. Bond yields declined from four-year highs amid fears of higher inflation and interest rates. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.1 per cent to 2,703.96. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.7 per cent to 24,962.48. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.1 per cent to 7,210.09.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Macro leads point to a stronger day for investors in the Asia Pacific region. Rallies in global shares and industrial commodities indicate a pro-growth stance for markets," said Michael McCarthy of CMC in a report. "Oil and copper markets rallied. Stocks also rose, although the temporary disdain for tech stocks showed in the negative performance of the Nasdaq."

CHINA INSURANCE: Prosecutors announced the founder of one of China's biggest insurers, who had discussed possibly investing in a Manhattan skyscraper owned by the family of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has been charged with financial offences and regulators have taken control of his company. Anbang Insurance Group chairman Wu Xiaohui is charged with improper fundraising and "taking others' money." Government announcements gave no indication the charges are linked to Wu's talks with Jared Kushner's family, which ended last March with no deal.

JAPAN INFLATION: Japanese inflation edged up but stayed well below the central bank's target. The headline measure of consumer prices rose 1.4 per cent in January, up from the previous month's 1 per cent and its highest level in 3 1/2 years. The central bank's measure of core inflation, which strips out energy and fresh food, advanced to 0.4 per cent from December's 0.3 per cent. "The upshot is that the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent inflation target remains out of reach," said Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics in a report.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 5 cents to $62.72 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract surged $1.09 on Thursday to close at $62.77. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 11 cents to $66.28. It jumped 97 cents the previous session to $66.39.

CURRENCY: The dollar gained to 106.90 yen from Thursday's 106.75 yen. The euro edged down to $1.2313 from $1.2330.