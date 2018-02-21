TSX up and Wall St. down after bond yield surge; loonie moves lower
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 2:08AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 4:39PM EST
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose and U.S. markets pared back early gains as investors reacted to a late-afternoon surge in bond yields, while the loonie dipped below 79 cents.
Bond prices fell, sending the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in four years, following newly released minutes from the U.S. Federal suggesting bullish sentiment among policy-makers and signalling more interest rate hikes ahead.
Banks rose along with the bond yields, as the S&P/TSX composite index advanced 84.57 points to 15,524.01, helped in part by the influential financials sector.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.97 points to 24,797.78. The S&P 500 index was down 14.93 points to 2,701.33 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 16.08 points to 7,218.23.
The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.92 cents US, down 0.31 of a U.S. cent.
The April crude contract fell back 11 cents to US$61.68 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Walmart bringing home grocery delivery to Vancouver
- Mixed reviews for B.C.'s efforts to cool the hot housing market
- TSX up and Wall St. down after bond yield surge; loonie moves lower
- CN and CP say bad winter weather impacted rail service
- Caisse ready to pounce as market fragility makes it open for correction: CEO