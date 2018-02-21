

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rose and U.S. markets pared back early gains as investors reacted to a late-afternoon surge in bond yields, while the loonie dipped below 79 cents.

Bond prices fell, sending the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in four years, following newly released minutes from the U.S. Federal suggesting bullish sentiment among policy-makers and signalling more interest rate hikes ahead.

Banks rose along with the bond yields, as the S&P/TSX composite index advanced 84.57 points to 15,524.01, helped in part by the influential financials sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 166.97 points to 24,797.78. The S&P 500 index was down 14.93 points to 2,701.33 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 16.08 points to 7,218.23.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.92 cents US, down 0.31 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract fell back 11 cents to US$61.68 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.68 per mmBTU.